DAX Extends Losses As Deutsche Bank Posts $2.75 Billion Q4 Loss

German stocks tumbled on Friday as bond yields jumped on expectations of higher interest rates and Deutsche Bank posted a bigger-than-expected Q4 loss.

The benchmark DAX was down 124 points or 0.95 percent at 12,878 in opening deals after losing as much as 1.4 percent in the previous session.

Deutsche Bank shares fell more than 6 percent after the bank posted a net loss of 2.2 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2017, hurt by lower trading revenues and one-off charges. Rival Commerzbank dropped 1.2 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

