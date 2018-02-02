logo
CAC 40 Tumbles As Bond Sell-off Deepens

French shares fell sharply on Friday, with banks falling broadly as the U.S. government bond sell-off entered a second session on optimism over global growth and rising expectations of inflation.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 45 points or 0.83 percent at 5,409 after declining half a percent on Thursday.

Lender BNP Paribas dropped 0.7 percent, Societe Generale declined 0.8 percent and Credit Agricole lost 1.1 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

