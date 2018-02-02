Early Investor Sees Bitcoin Price Rallying To $20K This Year: Report

Bitcoin could drop to as low as $7,500, before rallying back to $20,000 this year, Ran Neu Ner, an early investor in the cryptocurrency and the host of CNBC Africa's Cryptotrader show, predicted.

Neu Ner said volatile swings are normal for Bitcoin, which is quite resilient, and will bounce back.

The price of Bitcoin dropped below $9,000 on Thursday for the first time since late November. As of 3.29 am ET on Friday, Bitcoin was down 15.31 percent at $8,342.57 on Coinbase.



A myriad of reasons are behind the recent fall, including concerns over the perceived link between the issuance of altcoin Tether, which claims to be backed by the US dollar, and the price of Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, which issues the Tether coin, has been subpoenaed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Regulatory concerns also weigh on the Bitcoin price after the Indian finance minister said on Thursday that the government would take measures to eliminate the use of cryptocurrencies for illegitimate transactions. He reiterated that cryptocurrency is not a legal tender in India.

The South Africa-based entrepreneur, who bought his first Bitcoin in 2013, said it has been difficult to trade the cryptocurrency and the small number of buyers and sellers are causing the volatility in the market.

Speaking on CNBC's Fast Money, Neu Ner said, "I think 2018 is the year where the mechanisms to allow retail consumers to get into cryptocurrencies start to open themselves up."

"The price will become more stable," he added.

