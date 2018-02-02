European Shares Fall For Fifth Day

European stocks fell for a fifth consecutive session on Friday as the U.S. government bond sell-off entered a second session on optimism over global growth and rising expectations of inflation.

Meanwhile, on a day of light economic news, survey results from IHS Markit revealed that British construction activity expanded at the slowest pace in four months in January.

The euro held near three-year highs ahead of U.S. payrolls data due later in the day while U.S. crude prices rose for a third day after a survey showed strong compliance with output cuts by OPEC and others including Russia.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.9 percent at 389.91 in late opening deals, on track for its fifth straight session of declines.

The German DAX was losing 1.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index was down 1.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving down 0.3 percent.

Deutsche Bank shares fell nearly 6 percent after the German bank posted a net loss of 2.2 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2017, hurt by lower trading revenues and one-off charges.

Spanish bank Caixa Bank also lost 4 percent on disappointing quarterly results.

British telecom giant BT Group tumbled 5 percent on reporting a drop in quarterly revenue and earnings.

Capita soared 8.6 percent on bargain hunting after tumbling to a 20-year low on Thursday.

Oil industry engineer Wood Group jumped 3.5 percent on saying it would book a one-off cash credit for the 2017 calendar year as a result of recent U.S. tax changes.

Troubled doorstep lender Provident Financial rallied 5.5 percent after naming a new CEO.

