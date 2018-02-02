Italy Inflation Slows As Expected In January

Italy's consumer price inflation eased slightly at the start of the year, in line with expectations, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-over-year in January, just below the 0.9 percent rise in December. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation remained stable at 0.6 percent in January.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in January, slightly slower than the expected increase of 0.3 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, grew 1.1 percent annually in January, following a 1.0 percent rise in December. Meanwhile, the HICP inflation was expected to moderate to 0.8 percent.

Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 1.6 percent in January, almost in line with the 1.7 percent fall economists had forecast.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.