Ireland's Industrial Production Rebounds In December

Ireland's industrial production increased in December, after declining sharply in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.

Industrial production advanced a seasonally-adjusted 3.1 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 9.7 percent fall in November.

On a yearly basis, industrial production rebounded 3.4 percent in December, following a 11.8 percent plunge in the previous month.

At the same time, industrial turnover surged 15.5 percent annually in December, while it declined 6.8 percent from a month earlier.

