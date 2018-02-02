Wall Street To Open Lower

Initial trends on U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street would be opening on a negative tone. Asian shares closed mostly lower, while European shares are trading in the red.

Employment Situation Report, Consumer Sentiments as well as Factory Orders data are the major economic announcement on Friday. Earnings reports from corporates such as Visa, Chevron, Mattel, Merck, Sony are also keenly followed by investors.

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were loosing 219 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 31.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday. The Dow inched up 37.32 points or 0.1 percent to 26,186.71, the Nasdaq fell 25.62 points or 0.4 percent to 7,385.86 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.83 points or 0.1 percent to 2,821.98.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation report for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for Non-farm payrolls is 174,000, up from 148,000 in December. Unemployment rate is expected to be 4.1 percent, unchanged from last month.

Consumer Sentiment for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 95.0, compared to 94.4 last month.

Factory Orders for December is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 1.5 percent, up from 1.3 percent a month ago.

Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. The North American Rig Count was 1285 in the previous month, while U.S. rig count was 947.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas Annual Conference in Austin, Texas with audience and media Q&A at 1.30 PM ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will deliver the keynote address to the "Financial Women of San Francisco" in San Francisco, with audience Q&A at 3.30 pm ET.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $271 million or 36 cents per share, on net sales of $1.8 billion. This compares with net earnings from continuing operations of $62 million, or 8 cents per share, on net sales of $1.6 billion for the same period last year. Excluding a net after-tax benefit of $37 million from special items, the company reported net earnings of $234 million or 31 cents per share. This compares with net earnings from continuing operations before special items of $106 million for the same period last year.

Asian stocks finished mostly lower on Friday. Chinese stocks reversed initial losses to end higher as investors looked ahead to the release of January trade and inflation numbers due next week for further clues on the economic outlook.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 15.10 points or 0.44 percent to 3,462.08 but posted its worst weekly loss in 14 months. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 21.35 points or 0.07 percent lower at 35,066.75.

Japanese shares fell. The benchmark Nikkei dropped 211.58 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 23,274.53 while the broader Topix index closed 0.33 percent lower at 1,864.20.

Australian shares recovered from a weak start to end solidly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 31.30 points or 0.51 percent to 6,121.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained half a percent to finish at 6,229.80.

European shares are trading lower. The CAC 40 of France is down 64.14 points or 1.18 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 153.58 points or 1.21 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 19. 35 points or 0.26 percent. Swiss Market Index is gaining 44.22 points or 0.48 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently down 1.13 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News