Deutsche Bank Stock Down On Wider Q4 Net Loss, Weak Revenues

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) were losing around 6 percent in German trading after the banking giant reported Friday wider net loss mainly due to US tax charge and lower revenues. Pre-tax loss, however, narrowed driven by a considerable reduction in litigation and impairment charges, as well as lower provision for credit losses. The bank said that going forward, the reduction in the US federal tax rate is expected to have a positive impact on net income.

According to the company, a weak revenue environment together with a negative impact from the agreement to sell a portion of the retail in Poland and restructuring charges mainly related to the planned merger of Private & Commercial Clients Germany and Postbank impacted the results.

For fiscal 2017, the company recorded an income before income taxes of 1.3 billion euros, compared to last year's loss, with lower charges.

John Cryan, Chief Executive Officer, said: "In 2017 we recorded the first pre-tax profit in three years despite a challenging market environment, low interest rates and further investments in and controls. Only a charge related to US tax reform at the end of the year meant that we had to post a full-year after-tax loss. ...We have made progress, but we are not yet satisfied with our results."

For the fourth quarter, net loss widened to 2.2 billion euros from last year's 1.89 billion euros, mainly reflecting the earlier announced charge related to US tax reform of about 1.4 billion euros.

Before taxes, loss for the quarter was 1.3 billion euros, narrower than prior year's loss of 2.4 billion euros.

Provision for credit losses declined to 129 million euros from last year's 492 million euros. Fourth-quarter noninterest expenses were 6.9 billion euros, down 23%, largely driven by the non-recurrence of an impairment for Abbey Life and significantly lower litigation expenses.

Net revenues, meanwhile, declined 19 percent to 5.71 billion euros from 7.07 billion euros, impacted mainly by strategic business disposals. Adjusted for items, fourth-quarter revenues would have been down 10% due to low volatility and client activity in financial and continuing low interest rates.

The Corporate & Investment Bank's revenues fell 16%, reflecting low volatility in all asset classes and low client activity in key businesses, as well as difficult trading conditions in certain areas.

The bank currently targets adjusted costs to be 23 billion euros in 2018, higher than the 22 billion euros previously targeted. The earlier target included approximately 900 million euros of cost savings to be achieved through business disposals that subsequently have been delayed or suspended.

In Germany, Deutsche Bank shares were trading at 13.95 euros, down 5.58 percent.

