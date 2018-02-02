CLOUT Offers Alternative As Facebook Says 'No' To Cryptocurrency Adverts

A day after Facebook announced that it was banning all ads related to cryptocurrencies and ICOs, Clout, a decentralized social media platform for cryptocurrency community, is offering a solution.

The blockchain-based platform combines a social media interface utilizing user generated content, with the additional functionality of monetary rewards for community interaction.

Facebook banned crypto advertisements after citing a number of fraudulent and deceptive information for cryptocurrency-related investments on its wall.

The Clout project is offering a solution to the problem, serving as a central hub for reliable quality and informative information. Clout offers advertising opportunities for its participants. Any project can sign up and start an advertising campaign targeted to a specific crypto-related audience of potential investors.

The Clout network also hosts a variety of news and articles about the blockchain and crypto investments, and also provides analysis of all upcoming ICOs. The number of crowd sales has been growing at an unprecedented pace with the bitcoin mania.

The main advantage of Clout is its ability to self-regulation. Each user has his own rank that is formed on the basis of votes that he receives from the community.

Decent projects and useful pieces of content are approved and awarded with Clout's cryptocurrency by the platform and its participants, while dishonest projects and pieces of content will be penalized.

Thursday, HitBTC has listed Clout tokens on its cryptocurrency exchange.

Clout has already generated 100 Million tokens, one tenth of which will be sold during the ICO. Clout plans to release 1 Million CLC tokens every year for the next 5 years.

