Cryptocurrencies Down In Double Digits; Bitcoin Below $8000

Almost all major cryptocurrencies are currently trading down in double digit rates, with bitcoin below $8000 mark.

Reasons are many behind the fall, including concerns over the perceived link between the issuance of altcoin Tether, which claims to be backed by the US dollar, and the price of Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, which issues the Tether coin, has been subpoenaed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Regulatory concerns also weigh on the Bitcoin price after the Indian finance minister said on Thursday that the government would take measures to eliminate the use of cryptocurrencies for illegitimate transactions. He reiterated that cryptocurrency is not a legal tender in India.

In a latest development on Friday, Japanese financial regulators reportedly raided the office of cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck, which lost around $530 million worth of NEM digital coins held by its customers when it was hacked last week.

Cryptocurrencies were in the red for the past few days mainly after Facebook announced a new policy to ban adverts promoting cryptocurrencies, as well as the launch of an investigation by US authorities into an online crypto exchange.

According to Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency leader, was trading at $7,796.49 as of 8 am ET Friday, down 17.7 percent, with a market cap of $131.30 billion. Bitcoin has been on a roller coaster ride in the recent past, after hitting around $20,000 in mid December 2017.

Ethereum, the second most valuable digital currency, was trading at $757.98, down 32.8 percent, with a market cap of $73.8 billion, while the third-place holder Ripple plunged 38 percent to reach at $0.64 with a market cap of $24.8 billion.

Among the top 100 virtual currencies, DigixDAO alone shows a positive movement, as per coinmarketcap, with a value of $433.81, up 75.9%.

The introduction of bitcoin futures contracts in the US exchanges had taken its price near $20,000 in mid December, compared with around $1000 in the beginning of the year. But, since the new year, cryptocurrencies were being plagued by negative news, with regulators around the world taking cautious stand against the virtual currencies.

World leaders in Davos also recently shared concerns that the money is being used for illicit activity.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News