Stocks May Open Lower Following Monthly Jobs Data - U.S. Commentary

Stocks may come under pressure in early trading on Friday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 198 points.

Concerns about higher interest rates may weigh on Wall Street after the Labor Department released a report showing stronger than expected job growth and a jump in wages.

The report said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 200,000 jobs in January after climbing by an upwardly revised 160,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected employment to increase by about 180,000 jobs compared to the addition of 148,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said the unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in January, unchanged from the three previous months and in line with economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the annual rate of growth in average hourly employee earnings accelerated to 2.9 percent in January from an upwardly revised 2.7 percent in December.

"Given companies such as WalMart have credited Trump's tax cuts as a way for them to afford higher worker pay we suspect we will see the wage numbers pick-up further," said James Knightley, Chief International Economist at ING.

He added, "Consequently, it will need a big shock to prevent the Fed from hiking in March, but it could happen in the form of a damaging government shutdown should politicians fail to resolve their differences."

The University of Michigan is scheduled to release its revised report on consumer sentiment in the month of January shortly after the start of trading.

The consumer sentiment index for January is expected to be upwardly revised to 95.0 from the preliminary reading of 94.4, which was down from 95.9 in December.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on factory orders in the month of December. Factory orders are expected to jump by 1.5 percent.

Following the modest rebound seen on Wednesday, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages spent much of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Eventually, the major averages ended the session mixed. While the Dow inched up 37.32 points or 0.1 percent to 26,186.71, the Nasdaq fell 25.62 points or 0.4 percent to 7,385.86 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.83 points or 0.1 percent to 2,821.98.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index slumped by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are tumbling by 1.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.07 to $65.73 a barrel after jumping $1.07 to $65.80 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after rising $4.80 to $1,347.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $5.30 to $1,342.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 110.32 yen compared to the 109.40 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2452 compared to yesterday's $1.2510.

by RTT Staff Writer

