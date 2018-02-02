Exxon Mobil Q4 Results Miss View, But Chevron Revenue Beats Estimates

Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported sharp increase in their fourth-quarter profits from last year, boosted by benefits related to the recent U.S. tax reform and on higher revenues.

However, Exxon Mobil's revenues and adjusted earnings missed analysts' expectations, while Chevron's revenues beat their estimates.

Exxon Mobil's fourth-quarter net income was $8.38 billion or $1.97 per share, up sharply from $1.68 billion or $0.41 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The latest quarter's results include net favorable non-cash impacts totaling $4.6 billion, including $5.9 billion relating to U.S. tax reform, partially offset by asset impairments of $1.3 billion.

Earnings for the quarter excluding U.S. tax reform and impairments declined 2 percent from the year-ago period to $3.73 billion or $0.88 per share.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Total revenues and other income rose to $66.52 billion from $56.40 billion last year. Analysts were looking for revenue of $74.31 billion.

The company's upstream earnings were $8.4 billion, compared to loss of $642 million last year that included an impairment charge.

Downstream earnings rose to $1.60 billion from $1.24 billion last year and includes $618 million from U.S. tax reform, while Chemical segment earnings grew to $1.3 billion from $872 million last year.

Exxon Mobil's oil-equivalent production declined 3 percent from last year to 4 million oil-equivalent barrels per day.

Exxon Mobil said it plans to invest over $50 billion in the U.S. over the next five years to increase production of profitable volumes and enhance its integrated portfolio, which is supported by the improved climate created by tax reform.

Chevron's fourth-quarter net income was $3.11 billion or $1.64 per share, up sharply from $415 million or $0.22 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The latest quarter's results include non-cash provisional tax benefits of $2.02 billion related to U.S. tax reform and a non-cash charge of $190 million related to a former mining asset.

The Street expected earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

Total revenues and other income for the quarter rose to $37.62 billion from $31.50 billion a year ago and beat analysts' consensus estimate of $37.59 billion.

Sales and other operating revenues increased to $36.38 billion from $30.14 billion last year.

Chevron's worldwide net oil-equivalent production rose to 2.74 million barrels per day from 2.67 million barrels per day last year.

Upstream segment's earnings surged to $5.29 billion from $930 million last year, reflecting a $3.3 billion benefit from the U.S. tax reform, higher crude oil realizations as well as higher natural gas sales volumes.

Downstream earnings grew to $1.28 billion from $357 million last year, reflecting a $1.16 billion benefit from U.S. tax reform and higher margins on refined product sales.

Chevron's board of directors approved a $0.04 per share increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.12 per share, payable in March 2018.

by RTT Staff Writer

