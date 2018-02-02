ARGENTINA: YPF And Petronas To Invest US$ 192.5 Million In Vaca Muerta

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentinean state-owned oil company YPF, in association with Petronas E&P Argentina (PEPASA), plans to move ahead with a project in the La Amarga Chica area, in the Province of Neuquén, in the Vaca Muerta field.

The joint investment commitment in this third stage, expected to be concluded in 2018's third quarter, amounts to US$ 192.5 million.

For this third and final stage in La Amarga Chica, both companies contemplate the drilling of ten horizontal wells and the construction of new works and facilities to transport the shale oil produced in the area. After the completion of this last stage, the companies will be able to decide on the start of the full development of the area.

by Agencia CMA Latam

