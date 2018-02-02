Interest Rate Worries Lead To Sell-Off On Wall Street - U.S. Commentary

With traders worried about the prospect of higher interest rates, stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Friday. The sell-off on the day extended the pullback off record highs seen earlier this week.

The major averages ended the day just off their lows of the session. The Dow tumbled 665.75 points or 2.5 percent to 25,520.96, the Nasdaq slumped 144.92 points or 2 percent to 7,240.95 and the S&P 500 dove 59.85 points or 2.1 percent to 2,762.13.

For the week, the Dow plummeted by 4.1 percent, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 plunged by 3.5 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

The concerns about higher interest rates came after the Labor Department released a report showing stronger than expected job growth and a jump in wages.

The report said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 200,000 jobs in January after climbing by an upwardly revised 160,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected employment to increase by about 180,000 jobs compared to the addition of 148,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said the unemployment rate came in at 4.1 percent in January, unchanged from the three previous months and in line with economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the annual rate of growth in average hourly employee earnings accelerated to 2.9 percent in January from an upwardly revised 2.7 percent in December.

"Given companies such as WalMart have credited Trump's tax cuts as a way for them to afford higher worker pay we suspect we will see the wage numbers pick-up further," said James Knightley, Chief International Economist at ING.

He added, "Consequently, it will need a big shock to prevent the Fed from hiking in March, but it could happen in the form of a damaging government shutdown should politicians fail to resolve their differences."

A negative reaction to quarterly results from big name tech companies like Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) also contributed to the sell-off.

Sector News

Energy stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, with the S&P Energy Index plunging by 4.1 percent. The index fell to its lowest closing level in a month.

Industry giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) posted a steep loss after reporting fourth quarter earnings that came in below analyst estimates.

Substantial weakness was also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 4.1 percent slump by the Dow Jones Computer Hardware Index. With the drop, the index hit a three-month closing low.

Steel, gold, housing, and airline stocks also moved sharply lower on the day, reflecting the broad based weakness on Wall Street.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index slumped by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed notable moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries moved sharply lower following the upbeat jobs data. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped by 8.1 basis points to a four-year closing high of 2.854 percent.

Looking Ahead

With the economic calendar relatively quiet, earnings news is likely to attract attention next week, as a slew of companies are scheduled to release their quarterly results.

Disney (DIS), Bristol-Myers (BMY), CVS Health (CVS), Kellogg (K), Twitter (TWTR), Viacom (VIAB), and Yum! Brands (YUM) are among the companies due to report their results next week.

Traders are still likely to keep an eye on reports on service sector activity, international trade, and weekly jobless claims.

