COLOMBIA: PPI Rises 3.13% In January, Decelerating From December

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 3.13% in January 2018 on an annual basis, decelerating from 3.28% in December 2017, said the country's statistics office.

In the twelve months through January, the mining sector was the only one to record an above-average price rise of 16.11%. Industry (+0.86%) and agriculture and livestock and fisheries (+0.00%) came below the 3.12% average.

On a monthly basis, the Colombian PPI increased 0.19%, decelerating from December, when it increased 0.48%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

