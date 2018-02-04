Hong Kong's Private Sector Continues To Expand

Hong Kong's private sector continued to expand on output and new orders in January, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The Nikkei Purchasing Manager's Index fell to a seasonally adjusted 51.1 in January from 51.5 in the previous month. Nonetheless, a score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Higher output and new orders were reported in January, reflecting a strengthening of client demand. The sector continued to face rising costs. Input price inflation was up again with the rate of increase remaining solid.

Employment decreased in January, with firms citing cost savings as a reason.

While firms raised selling prices further, the rate of increase remained below that of input cost inflation.

Business confidence about the outlook in the year ahead improved further, with the future output index hitting almost a three-and-a-half-year high.

