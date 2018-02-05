Australia's Service Sector Growth Quickens In January -AiG

Australia' service sector activity expanded at an accelerated pace in January, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed Monday.

The Performance of Services Index, or PSI, rose by 2.9 points to 54.9 in January from 52.0 December. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, new orders, sales, employment all increased at faster rates during January.

