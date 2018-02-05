India's Services Growth Improves In January

The Indian service sector expanded at a faster pace in January, driven by a renewed increase in new , survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The headline Nikkei Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.7 in January from 50.9 in December. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

At the same time, manufacturing production eased from December's 60-month low.

As a result, the Nikkei Composite Output Index, which covers both manufacturing and services, dropped to 52.5 in January from 53.0 in the preceding month.

New business received by Indian services firms increased at the sharpest pace since June.

Growth rates for activity and employment accelerated since December, but remained weaker than their respective long-run survey averages.

"Input cost inflation across the service sector remained weak by historical standards, although service providers were able to pass on a greater proportion of cost burdens to customers," Aashna Dodhia, Economist at IHS Markit, said.

