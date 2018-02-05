Russia's Composite PMI Signals Softer Expansion

Russia's private sector growth softened in January with a slight acceleration in manufacturing growth being outweighed by a weaker upturn in service sector output.

The composite output index fell 54.8 in January from 56.0 in December. Nonetheless, a score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 55.1 in January, down from 56.8 in December.

New received by service providers continued to rise in January, albeit at the softest rate since August 2017.

On the price front, both input cost and output charge inflation in the service sector remained subdued.

Business confidence among service providers remained robust in January, with the level of positive sentiment rising to the highest since July 2011.

