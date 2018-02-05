Australia Job Ads Rebound Sharply In January

Job advertisements in Australia increased notably at the start of the year, after falling in the previous month, the latest survey from the Australian and New Zealand Banking Group revealed Monday.

On a monthly basis, total job ads climbed a seasonally adjusted 6.2 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 2.7 percent drop in December.

Annual growth in job ads accelerated to 13.8 percent in January from 11.4 percent in the preceding month.

The bounce in January was driven by ongoing strength in conditions, capacity utilization and other surveys of employment conditions.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

