European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

Purchasing Managers' survey data from euro area and other major European economics are due on Monday.

At 2.00 am ET, consumer and producer prices are due from Turkey. Inflation is seen easing to 10.57 percent in January from 11.92 percent in December.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from Hungary and foreign trade from the Czech Republic are due. Hungary's retail sales are forecast to grow 6.4 percent year-on-year in December versus 6.7 percent in November.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit publishes Spain's services PMI for January.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI is due. Economists forecast the indicator to rise to 56.0 in January from 55.4 in December.

Thereafter, final PMI figures are due from France and Germany.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes Eurozone composite PMI data. The score is seen at 58.6 in January, in line with flash estimate.

Half an hour later, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 34.5 in February from 32.9 in January.

In the meantime, UK CIPS/Markit services PMI is due. The index is expected to drop to 54 in January from 54.2 a month ago.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area retail sales for December. Sales are forecast to drop 1 percent on month, in contrast to a 1.5 percent rise in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

