Turkey Inflation At 6-Month Low

Turkey's consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in January to the lowest level in six months, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute revealed Monday.

Consumer prices climbed 10.35 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 11.92 percent spike in December. Economists had expected the inflation to moderate to 10.57 percent.

Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since July, when prices had risen 9.79 percent.

Transport costs grew the most by 16.02 percent annually in January. Clothing and footwear prices rose 12.63 percent and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 8.76 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.02 percent in January, just below the expected rise of 1.26 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation slowed to 12.14 percent in January from 15.47 percent in December. Month-on-month, producer prices rose 0.99 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

