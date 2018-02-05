Sweden Services Growth Remains Strong In January

Sweden's service sector growth remained at an elevated level in January, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Monday.

The purchasing managers' index for the services sector dropped to 61.3 in January from 64.6 in December.

However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The sub-index for new orders declined by 2.8 points to 61.8 in January and the index measuring volume fell to 63.9 from 67.6.

The component index for employment also decreased by 3.3 points to 60.8 in January.

by RTT Staff Writer

