Ryanair Q3 Profit Rises, Warns On Outlook For Rest Of Year; Stock Dips

Shares of Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.L,RYAAY) were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in London after the Irish no-frills airline on Monday issued cautious outlook for the remainder of fiscal year 2018, despite higher profit and revenues in its third quarter.

"As we finalise union discussions along similar lines to that agreed in the UK, we expect some localised disruptions and adverse PR so investors should be prepared for same… It is fully prepared to face down any such disruption if it means defending cost base or high productivity model," the company said in its statement.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company now expects full year traffic to grow 8% to 130 million from previously expected 129 million. It expects full-year fares will fall by at least 3%. Ancillary spend per customer should rise by 2%.

While oil prices have risen in the second-half of the year, the company stills expects fiscal year 2018 unit costs to be down 2%. Accordingly, It maintained its full year guidance in a range of 1.40 billion euros to 1.45 billion euros. This guidance depends heavily on the absence of union disruptions, unforeseen security events and close-in Easter bookings, the company noted.

Further ahead, the company said it practically has zero visibility on FY19 fares, and its budget is not yet finalised, and do not share the optimism of competitors and market commentators for summer 2018 fare rises. The company said traffic will grow by 6% in FY19 to 138 million but very early indications are that summer 2018 fares will remain under pressure.

"Costs will rise next year as our fuel bill increases by over €300m and a further €100m is added to staff costs (as up to 20% pilot pay increases annualise). The lack of clarity on Brexit continues to overhang fares and pricing on routes to/from the UK. We would, even at this early date, urge extreme caution on investor & analyst assumptions for fares in FY19," the company added.

Ryanair noted that it will provide a more detailed fiscal year 2019 guidance during full-year results and investor roadshow in May 2018.

Further, Ryanair Board has approved a 750 million euros share buyback of ordinary shares which will start in February and, subject to market conditions, should be completed by the end of October. This latest buyback will increase the funds returned to shareholders since 2008 to over 6 billion euros.

For the third quarter, profit grew 12% to 105.6 million euros from 94.7 million euros last year. Earnings per share grew to 8.85 euros cents from 7.55 euros cents in the previous year.

Total operating revenues from continuing operations grew 4 percent to 1.41 billion euros from 1.35 billion euros last year.

Scheduled revenues for the third-quarter were up by 1% to 964.2 million euros due to 6% traffic growth. This was offset by a 4% drop in average fare to 31.72 euros. Ancillary revenues increased by 12% to 440.7 million euros due to 6% traffic growth and higher uptake of reserved seating, priority boarding and car hire offset by lower travel insurance and hotel penetration.

The airline carried 30.4 million customers, up 6 percent from 28.8 million customers a year ago.

Average fares fell 4% to just 32 euros per customer. Traffic grew 6% to 30.4 million with load factors up 1% to 96%. Unit costs fell 1%, while ex-fuel unit costs rose 3%.

In London, Ryanair shares were trading at 15.58 euros, down 3.29 percent.

