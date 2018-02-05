Czech Trade Deficit Narrows Sharply In December

Czech foreign trade surplus decreased notably in December from a year ago, as imports fell faster than exports, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.

The trade deficit fell to CZK 2.2 billion in December from CZK 8.4 billion in the corresponding month last year. The expected deficit for the month was CZK 7.0 billion.

In November, the trade balance showed a surplus of CZK 10.7 billion.

Exports edged down 0.1 percent year-over-year in December and imports declined by 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted exports and imports rose by 2.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

During the whole year 2017, total trade surplus of the country was CZK 152.6 billion versus CZK 163.7 billion in 2016.

