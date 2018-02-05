DAX Down 65 Points Amid Rate Worries

German stocks fell on Monday to extend losses from the previous session as investors fretted about higher interest rates and coalition negotiations between German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party and the Social Democrats broke down over the weekend.

The benchmark DAX was down 65 points or 0.51 percent at 12,721 in opening deals after tumbling 1.7 percent on Friday.

Deutsche Bank recovered from an early loss to trade up about 0.7 percent while Commerzbank slid 0.6 percent.

Airline Lufthansa fell over 1 percent after it unveiled plans to replace top management at Brussels Airlines.

In economic releases, the euro area expanded at the fastest pace since mid-2006 in January, final data from IHS Markit showed.

The final composite output index rose more than initially estimated to 58.8 in January from 58.1 in December. The flash score was 58.6.

