CAC 40 Extends Losses Amid Global Selloff

French stocks extended losses from the previous session on Monday as President Emmanuel Macron's party lost two by-elections for parliamentary seats on Sunday and the dollar paused after recovering somewhat on Friday on the back of robust U.S. employment data.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 43 points or 0.81 percent at 5,321.73 in opening deals after losing 1.6 percent on Friday.

Global consulting and IT service firm Capgemini lost 1.7 percent after announcing the acquisition of LiquidHub.

Engie shares advanced 0.8 percent after the utility decided to keep the roles of chief executive and board chairman separate.

On the data front, the euro area expanded at the fastest pace since mid-2006 in January, final data from IHS Markit showed.

The final composite output index rose more than initially estimated to 58.8 in January from 58.1 in December. The flash score was 58.6.

