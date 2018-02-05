FTSE 100 Tumbles As Services PMI Disappoints

U.K. stocks tumbled on Monday as a strong U.S. jobs report reinforced the Fed's outlook for three interest-rate hikes this year and investors looked ahead to a new round of talks between the U.K. and European Union starting Tuesday.

Weaker-than-expected services sector data for January also weighed on .

IHS Markit's PMI dropped to 53 in January, the lowest since September 2016, from 54.2 in December.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 79 points or 1.06 percent at 7,365 in opening deals after declining 0.6 percent on Friday.



Lloyds Banking Group Plc slid half a percent after it reportedly banned credit card customers from buying Bitcoin.

Oil & gas exploration company Tullow Oil lost 1 percent amid an extended decline in oil prices.

Gold miner Randgold Resources fell 1.6 percent as gold edged lower on rate hike fears.

