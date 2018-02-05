India Govt Official: 'Crypto Assets' Group To Submit Report In 2 Months

A top official of the Indian government said Monday that a group tasked with exploring the scope of regulation for cryptocurrencies is set to submit its report in the next two months.

Subhash Chadra Garg, who is the economic affairs secretary, said in a interview with financial news website Moneycontrol that a group on crypto assets under his chairmanship is in the last stages of deliberation and plans to submit a report covering the government's approach to the entire spectrum.

Last week's sharp sell-off in cryptocurrencies were partly due to comments from the Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley that the government would adopt all possible measures to eliminate the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. He had reiterated that cryptocurrency is not a legal tender in India.

The price of Bitcoin fell below $8,000 on Friday and the leading cryptocurrency was down 11.27 percent at $7,970.01 on Coinbase as of 4.17 am ET on Monday.

Referring to the use of the word "cryptocurrency", Garg said, "Nobody has the authority to issue currency or coins. So, these are misnomers, wrong expressions."

The government is prepared to treat them as crypto assets, the official added.

"Once we recognize that these are assets and not allowed as currency or coins, then if it is used in making payments of illegal activities, is our next line of worry," Garg said.

The official said crypto assets cannot enter the financial system as such and urged people not to fall prey to such assets without understanding.

"Crypto assets should not cause harm to gullible people," Garg added.

