Latvia Industrial Production Growth Accelerates

Latvia's industrial production growth quickened at the end of the year, after easing in the previous month, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.

Industrial production climbed a calendar-adjusted 5.5 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 3.7 percent rise in November.

Among major groups, mining and quarrying output grew the most by 14.4 percent annually in December, followed by manufacturing output with 7.7 percent rise.

At the same time, output of electricity and gas supply contracted 1.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent from November, when it increased by 0.6 percent.

During the whole year 2017, total industrial production advanced 8.5 percent compared with 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.