Church & Dwight Raises Quarterly Dividend By 14% - Quick Facts

While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD), a a manufacturer of personal care, household and specialty products, said its board of directors declared an 14 percent increase in the regular quarterly dividend from $0.19 to $0.2175 per share, equivalent to an annual dividend of $0.87 per share.

This raises the dividend payout from $195 million to approximately $215 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable March 1, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2018.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company projects sales growth of approximately 11 percent and organic sales growth of approximately 2 percent.

The company expects earnings per share for the quarter of $0.61 per share, a 19.6 percent reported increase over the year-ago period and a 17.3 percent adjusted increase over last year's first-quarter earnings per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter on revenues of $979.75 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2018, Church & Dwight forecast earnings per share of $2.24 to $2.28, or adjusted earnings per share growth of 16 to 18 percent, which reflects continued strong business performance, a lower on-going tax rate, and reinvestment to accelerate growth and other long-term objectives.

The company expects full-year sales growth of approximately 8 percent and organic sales growth of approximately 3 percent.

The Street expects earnings of $2.14 per share for the year on revenues of $4.04 billion.

