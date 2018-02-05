Bristol-Myers Q4 Results Top View; Meets Primary Endpoint In Lung Cancer Trail

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Monday posted loss for the fourth-quarter 2017, compared to profit in the prior year, reflecting impact from U.S. tax reform. Both adjusted earnings per share and quarterly revenues topped analysts' expectations. It also announced positive results for its Opdivo and Yervoy cancer drug combination in a late-stage clinical trial. The company expects adjusted profit for 2018 to be in line with the analysts' view.

In the pre-Market, BMY is currently trading at $65.50 up $2.08 or 3.29%.

"...we believe the exciting results from CheckMate -227 that we announced today are a meaningful step forward for patients with lung cancer. As we begin 2018, I am confident that we are well positioned for long-term growth through our strong commercial and R&D capabilities in bringing transformational medicines to patients with serious diseases," said Giovanni Caforio, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, Bristol-Myers.

Looking ahead for 2018, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.15 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.15 to $3.30. The guidance assumptions include worldwide revenues increasing in the low- to mid-single digits. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.23 per share.

Separately, Bristol-Myers Squibb said that the ongoing Phase 3 CheckMate -227 study met its co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival with the Opdivo or nivolumab plus Yervoy or (ipilimumab combination versus chemotherapy in first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC patients whose tumors have high tumor mutation burden or TMB, regardless of PD-L1 expression.

In the study, TMB was evaluated using Foundation Medicine's (FMI) analytically validated assay FoundationOne CDx. Additionally, based on an interim analysis for overall survival , the Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the study continue. The safety profile was consistent with previously reported findings in first-line NSCLC for the combination schedule of Opdivo 3 mg/kg every two weeks and low-dose Yervoy (1 mg/kg) every six weeks.

CheckMate -227 is an open-label Phase 3 trial with more than 2,500 patients randomized across non-squamous and squamous histologies, evaluating Opdivo-based regimens versus platinum-doublet chemotherapy in patients with first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer. This large program is comprised of three parts - Parts 1a and 1b and Part 2.

Meanwhile, Bristol-Myers reported that its net loss attributable to the company for the fourth-quarter was $2.33 billion, or $1.42 per share compared to net earnings of $894 million, or $0.53 per share, for the same period in 2016. The latest-quarter results include the significant transitional impact from U.S. tax reform.

Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to the company were $1.1 billion, or $0.68 per share, compared to $1.1 billion, or $0.63 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the fourth-quarter were $5.45 billion, an increase of 4% compared to the same period a year ago. Revenues increased 2% when adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange. Wall Street expected revenues of $5.35 billion for the quarter.

U.S. revenues increased 7% to $2.9 billion in the quarter compared to the same period a year ago. International revenues increased 1%. When adjusted for foreign exchange impact, international revenues decreased 3%.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News