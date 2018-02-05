Crypto Ads 'disappear' From Chinese Social Media

China's major social media networks and search engines reportedly do not appear to be publishing paid adverts for cryptocurrency-related products or companies.

South China Morning Post quoted Weibo as saying that it does not currently allow advertising relating to cryptocurrencies,

In September, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) had banned initial coin offerings (ICOs).

Keywords such as "bitcoin", "cryptocurrency" and "ICO" do not return paid advertisements or obvious sponsored posts on China's largest search engine Baidu and on Weibo, a Twitter model Chinese-language microblog.

Facebook had announced Wednesday a new policy to ban advertisements promoting cryptocurrencies as the social network has had enough of fraudulent and deceptive information for cryptocurrency-related investments on its wall.

But a day after Facebook announced the ban, Clout offered a decentralized media platform for the crypto-community.

The number of crowd sales has been growing at an unprecedented pace with the bitcoin mania.

