Tesla: Homes Will Power Solar Grid

Following the installation of world's largest battery, supplying energy to 30,000 homes, the South Australia government is planning to create world's largest virtual power plant.

It was Tesla's CEO Elon Musk who helped to install the massive lithium-ion battery to the power deprived South Australia in last December. He took it as a challenge and tweeted in March, "Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free."

The huge battery storage project is enough for supporting 30,000 homes for about an hour in an emergency.

The new virtual power plant project will install Tesla batteries in more than 1000 homes, connected to solar panels set up on roof tops. The device will be owned by the government, and consumers need to pay for the energy they consume. There will be options to feed extra electricity to the grid. In the second phase the project will be rolled out for 50,000 homes. By 2021, the total production from solar panels will be 250 megawatt and the storing battery will have a capacity of 650 megawatt.

The total cost for the government will be around $635 million, expecting a reduction of 30 percent in energy bills for participating households.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News