ARCT Recoups Losses, ARMO Well-armed, JNP On Watch, AFMD Up 100% YTD

The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Gained 41.33% to close Monday's (Feb.5) trading at $2.65. The stock has gained 99% in the last 4 trading days.

News: No news

Recent event:

On February 1, 2018, the Company announced encouraging data from two early-stage trials of AFM13 in Hodgkin and CD30-Positive Lymphomas.

In a phase 1b study of the combination of AFM13 with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda in relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, the objective response rate (ORR) was 89%. This compared favorably to the historical ORR of Keytruda's 58-63% as monotherapy in a similar patient population.

The Complete Response (CR) Rate was 44% for the combination, and it represents a doubled CR rate compared to previously reported anti-PD1 studies (9-22%).

In a phase 1b/2a trial of AFM13 as monotherapy in relapsed/refractory CD30-positive cutaneous lymphoma, the data demonstrated that AFM13 could be safely administered and showed therapeutic activity as a single agent, with an ORR of 66%.

2. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT)

Gained 15.18% to close Monday's trading at $6.83, recovering most of what it lost on Friday.

US-based Arcturus Therapeutics gained NASDAQ listing last November, following its reverse merger with Israeli pharma firm Alcobra Ltd.

News: No news

Recent event:

On February 2, 2018, the Company announced its decision to terminate Joseph E. Payne as President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company also announced the appointment of Mark R. Herbert, Vice President of Business Development and Alliance Management, as Interim President, effective immediately. The news sent the stock down 18% that day.

Pipeline:

The Company has 9 programs, 7 externally funded by strategic partners, and 1 co-developed. The most advanced program is in phase 2b clinical testing.

3. ARMO BioSciences Inc. (ARMO)

Gained 9.54% to close Monday's trading at $36.50.

News: No news

Recent event:

On January 26, 2018, the Company went public, offering its shares at a price of $17 each.

Pipeline:

The Company's lead drug candidate is AM0010, which is under a phase III pivotal clinical trial in pancreatic cancer patients. The compound is also under Phase 1/1b clinical trial as a therapy for non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, colorectal carcinoma and melanoma.

The Company also has a number of other immuno-oncology product candidates under pre-clinical testing, and they include, AM0001; AM0003; AM0015 and AM0012.

4. Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc. (JNP)

Gained 7.95% to close Monday's trading at $8.15.

News: No news

The Company's core businesses include its CRINONE (progesterone gel) franchise and Juniper Pharma Services, which provides high-end fee-for-service pharmaceutical development and clinical trials manufacturing to clients. Also in the pipeline are 3 drug candidates based on differentiated intravaginal ring (IVR) to address unmet needs in women's , each of which has demonstrated positive pharmacokinetic data in in vivo animal studies.

Recent event:

On January 31, 2018, the Company announced that it is exploring strategic alternatives in order to enhance shareholder value. Advisory firm Rothschild has been engaged as an independent financial advisor to assist Juniper and its Board of Directors in evaluating potential strategic alternatives.

5. Arsanis Inc. (ASNS)

Gained 7.06% to close Monday's trading at $13.20.

News: No news

Recent event:

--On November 16, 2017, the Company went public on the NASDAQ Global Market offering its shares at a price of $10 each.

Clinical Trials & Near-term catalysts:

-- The Company's investigational lead product candidate is ASN100, which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of S. aureus pneumonia in high-risk, mechanically ventilated patients.

-- The trial is expected to be completed in December 2018.

