Australia's Trade Balance Turns To Deficit In December

Australia's foreign trade balance turned to a deficit in December from a surplus in the previous month, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted trade balance came in at a deficit of A$1.36 billion in December versus a surplus of A$36 million in November, which was revised from a shortfall of A$628 million reported earlier.

Meanwhile, economists had expected a surplus of A$200 million.

Exports of rose 2.0 percent month-over-month in December and imports grew 6.0 percent.

In original terms, the trade balance for the whole year 2017 was a surplus of A$11.1 billion, a turnaround of A$24.7 billion on the deficit of A$13.7 billion recorded in 2016.

In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent monthly in December, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in the prior month. That was above the 0.2 percent fall economists had forecast.

