European Economics Preview: Germany's Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders data from Germany is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for December. Orders are forecast to climb 0.8 percent on month, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in November.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial output and retail sales figures. Production is expected to grow 3.7 percent on year in December after rising 8.5 percent in November. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 3 percent, slower than the 4.9 percent increase seen in November.

At 3.30 am ET, industrial production and orders figures for December are due from Sweden. Production had increased 6.1 percent annually and orders advanced 7.9 percent in November.

