Quantum Medical Transport Offers QuantH Digital Coins In $50 Mln ICO

Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. (DRWN) has set a $50-million Initial Coin Offering or ICO, to privately place ERC20 tokens to accredited investors. ERC20 is supported by Ethereum network.

The company aims to raise capital for growth, debt restructuring, stock repurchase, and acquisitions.

Texas-based Quantum Medical, a medical services transportation company, is offering QuantH digital tokens, similar to Bitcoin and Ether. The company said its QuantH Medical Blockchain Technology enables secure encryption data sharing, i.e., Health Information Data Exchange.

Quantum Medical expects this platform to be a significant revenue generator as healthcare professionals such physicians, medical facilities including nursing homes it currently service will be able to utilize the subscription service. The service will use a multi-signature, multi-layer secure key code through a set of customized nodes to transport data.

The company plans to launch its Pre-ICO offering through the Ambisafe Etheruem Platform, on or about February 20 and ending March 20. The launch of the full ICO will be on March 20, through April 15.

The offering, priced at $1.00 per coin has a minimum subscription amount of $25 thousand. For the company, there is no aggregate minimum subscription requirement for the offering to become effective.

