European Shares Set To Extend Slide On Global Selloff

European stocks look set to gap open much lower on Tuesday as concerns over returning inflation and higher interest rates left investors around the world scurrying toward safe haven assets.

Benchmark indexes in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan and Taiwan are down 3-5 percent after U.S. stocks suffered one of their worst days in more than six years overnight in anticipation of higher interest rates.

Brent crude prices fell 1 percent to hover near one-month low while safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold strengthened on safe-haven demand.

The day's economic calendar remains light, with Destatis scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for December later in the day. Orders are forecast to climb 0.8 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in November.

Data released earlier in the day showed that U.K. retail sales increased in January as rising food prices inflated spending.

Retail sales increased 0.6 percent on a like-for-like basis in January from the previous year, when they had decreased 0.6 percent, according to data from the British Retail Consortium. On a total basis, sales rose 1.4 percent in January.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged nearly 1,600 points to mark its largest single-day decline in the market's history before closing down 1,175 points or 4.6 percent. The S&P 500 plummeted 4.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 3.8 percent.

European extended losses for a sixth straight session on Monday as a strong U.S. jobs report cemented the belief among investors that the Federal Reserve will likely hike interest rates again in March.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1.6 percent to notch its lowest close since Nov. 15. The German DAX dropped 0.8 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed around 1.5 percent each.

by RTT Staff Writer

Market Analysis