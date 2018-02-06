Jenoptik FY17 EBIT, Revenue Rise; Confirms FY18 Revenue Outlook

German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) said that its Group EBIT for fiscal 2017 rose 17.6 percent to almost 78 million euros from 66.2 million euros last year. The EBIT margin improved to around 10.4 percent from 9.7 percent in the prior year.

The Group's revenue for the year grew 9.2 percent to approximately 748 million euros from 684.8 million euros in the prior year. The group order intake rose to 803 million euros from last year's 733.8 million euros.

The company also noted that its free cash flow was around 72 million euros, compared to the prior year's 79.4 million euros.

For fiscal 2018, Jenoptik's Executive Board confirmed its original growth target, aiming for revenue to be between 790 million euros and 810 million euros. EBIT margin for the year is now expected to be in a range between 10.5 percent and 11.0 percent, up versus prior forecasts of around 10 percent.

Jenoptik aims to see accelerated growth in the years ahead. By 2022, the company expects revenue to show an increase in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range per year on average.

The company noted that the EBITDA margin will also improve, to around 16 percent by 2022. Provisional calculations indicate the 2017 EBITDA margin to be slightly above 14 percent.

