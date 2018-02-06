St. Modwen Properties FY17 Profit Rises; Non-executive Chairman To Step Down

St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) reported profit before tax of 70.3 million pounds for the year ended 30 November 2017, up from 66.9 million pounds in the previous year. Basic earnings per share rose to 26.9 pence from 24.1 pence last year.

Profit attributable to owners of the company increased to 59.6 million pounds from 53.4 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share were 26.7 pence compared to 19.8 pence last year.

Non-statutory pretax profit rose to 67.0 million pounds from 60.8 million pounds in the prior year.

Fiscal year revenue grew to 318.6 million pounds from 287.7 million pounds a year ago.

The Board recommended a 4.7 percent increase in total dividend for the year to 6.28 pence per share from last year's 6.00 pence per share. Taking into account the interim dividend already declared and paid, the company is proposing a final dividend of 4.26 pence per share.

St. Modwen said following the completion of the sale of 11.88 acres of serviced residential land in Mill Hill, North London, by The Inglis Consortium, the company's share of net proceeds is 16.1 million pounds. The sale represents the last phase of the total transformation of the former Inglis Barracks in Mill Hill into a new sustainable community.

Further, St. Modwen said that Bill Shannon, non-executive Chairman, has informed the Board of his intention to step down at the company's Annual General Meeting in March 2019. Shannon joined the Board in October 2010 and has served as non-executive Chairman since March 2011.

The company will commence the search for a new Chair shortly with the intention that Shannon's successor be appointed later in 2018, before assuming the role formally with effect from the AGM in March 2019.

