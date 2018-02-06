Metatron Unveils Bitcoin Peer-to-Peer Transaction App

Metatron announced the launch of CryptoCoinBase, a Bitcoin Peer-to-Peer Transaction App.

The new app is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with price tracking and location services. It is available on Google Play and as a Progressive Web App.

The company has also launched icocryptoblockchain.com, its one-stop website soon to be app that will provide the latest cryptocurrency news, education, editorials, market capitalizations, trade volume and ICO alerts.

The company, which has developed over 2000 apps including CBD/Marijuana app Cannaboids, BitMeet and Vaporized, said its Crypto tracking app BitMeet is also available on Google Play as a PWA, and it expects to release it for iOS devices in the near future.

Metatron CEO Joe Riehl, said, "With the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies by consumers has led to glaring market need for a simple, safe and easy to use peer to peer transaction facilitator, its expected Amazon and similar retailers will begin taking crypto this year, and as of right now most people still need a smart friend to explain how it all works, we plan on changing that."

