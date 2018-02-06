Pandora FY17 Net Profit Declines; Launches DKK 4 Bln Share Buyback Program

Danish jewelry manufacturer and retailer Pandora reported net profit for the year ended 31 December 2017 of Danish Kroner or DKK 5.77 billion, down from DKK 6.03 billion in the prior year. Earnings per share declined to 51.8 DKK from 52.5 DKK a year ago.

However, profit before tax edged up slightly to 7.67 billion DKK from 7.65 billion DKK in the prior year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA rose 7 percent from last year to DKK 8.51 billion.

The EBITDA margin for the year was 37.3 percent, compared with 39.1 percent in 2016. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable currency fluctuations, which had a negative impact of around 1 percentage point compared with 2016.

Revenue for the year grew 12 percent to DKK 22.78 billion from DKK 20.28 billion last year. In local currency, revenue increased 15 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Pandora projects revenue to increase 7 percent to 10 percent in local currency.

However, the EBITDA margin for 2018 is expected to be lower than in 2017, as Pandora will continue to increase the owned and operated part of the store network as well as develop and launch new products. The EBITDA margin is expected to be around 35 percent in 2018, compared to 37.3 percent in 2017.

In addition , Pandora's board of directors has decided to launch a share buyback program, under which the company will buy back own shares to a maximum consideration of DKK 4.0 billion in the period from the company's Annual General Meeting on 14 March 2018 until 13 March 2019.

The company noted that purpose of the program is to adjust its capital structure and to meet obligations arising from its incentive programs for 2018.

The board of directors intends to propose to Pandora's shareholders at the AGM in 2019 that Pandora's share capital be reduced by shares purchased under the program, which are not used for hedging of the incentive programs.

by RTT Staff Writer

