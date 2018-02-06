Taiwan CPI Rises Less Than Expected In January

Taiwan's consumer prices rose for the third straight month in January, and at a slower-than-expected pace, figures from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 0.88 percent year-over-year in January, slower than previous month's 1.22 percent rise. Economists had expected a 1.07 percent increase for the month.

Transport and communication costs grew 1.64 percent annually in January and housing costs went up by 1.03 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.35 percent in January.

The statistical office also revealed that wholesale prices declined 0.74 percent yearly in January, reversing a 0.31 percent rise in the previous month. It was the first fall in six months.

by RTT Staff Writer

