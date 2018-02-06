FTSE 100 Tumbles Amid Global Selloff

U.K. shares fell sharply on Tuesday as a global market rout intensified and the second phase of Brexit talks kicked off in London with the EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier repeating his call for more 'clarity' from the U.K. on its position.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 128 points or 1.75 percent at 7,205 in late opening deals after losing 1.5 percent in the previous session.

easyJet dropped 1 percent despite reporting improvement in passenger traffic and load factor for January.

Vodafone declined 1.6 percent after the telecommunications giant confirmed that it is in talks to buy some of Liberty Global's European cable assets.

Oil giant BP Plc fell over 1 percent as it reported its first quarterly loss since mid-2016.

Defense supplier Babcock lost 2 percent after cutting its revenue forecast.

by RTT Staff Writer

