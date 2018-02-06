Sweden Industrial Production Growth At 6-Month High

Sweden's industrial production growth improved in December to the highest level in six months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.

Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 7.5 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 6.2 percent gain in November. The measure has been rising since September 2016.

Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the strongest since June, when production had grown 7.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.0 percent from November, when it climbed by 2.4 percent.

Another report from the statistical office revealed that orders for industry grew 5.8 percent yearly in December, following a 7.7 percent spike in the preceding month.

Monthly, orders fell 0.7 percent in December, reversing a 2.7 percent increase in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

