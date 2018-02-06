Czech Retail Sales Growth Slows In December

Czech retail sales growth eased in December after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Tuesday.

Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced an unadjusted 4.7 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 8-month high of 7.8 percent spike.

Retail trade of automotive fuel grew 3.3 percent annually in December and sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores edged up by 0.1 percent.

On a calendar-adjusted basis, retail sales climbed 7.1 percent in December from a year ago.

Retail sales, including sales of automotive trade increased at a slower rate of 2.2 percent yearly in December, following a 4.9 percent rise in the preceding month. Economists had expected the growth to moderate to 3.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in December.

For the entire year 2017, sales in retail trade increased 5.6 percent compared with 2016.

