European Shares Suffer Fresh Losses On Inflation Worries

European stocks fell for a seventh straight session on Tuesday as investors fretted about the impact of rising inflation and higher interest rates.

Traders also kept an eye on political developments in Germany as Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats embark on a final round of talks to clinch an agreement on a renewed "grand coalition" or "GroKo".

Elsewhere, the second phase of Brexit talks kicked off in London with the EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier repeating his call for more 'clarity' from the U.K. on its position.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 1.85 percent at 374.94 in late opening deals after falling 1.6 percent on Monday to notch its lowest close since Nov. 15.

The German DAX was losing 2.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.9 percent.

Danish jewelry manufacturer and retailer Pandora fell 5.4 percent after launching a share buyback program.

Vodafone declined 2 percent after the British telecommunications giant confirmed that it is in talks to buy some of Liberty Global's European cable assets.

Oil giant BP Plc fell over 1 percent as it reported its first quarterly loss since mid-2016.

BNP Paribas shares dropped 2 percent in Paris. The lender lifted dividend and confirmed its 2020 targets after reporting a slight fall in fourth-quarter profit, hit by lower revenue and rising operating costs.

Intesa Sanpaolo Group, Italy's largest bank by assets, rose over 1 percent after its net income for the fourth-quarter increased to 1.344 billion euros from 776 million euros last year.

Swedish lender Swedbank was little changed as its Q4 profit topped forecasts.

In economic releases, German factory orders recovered on foreign demand in December, data from Destatis showed.

Factory orders increased by more-than-expected 3.8 percent month-on-month in December, in contrast to revised 0.1 percent drop in November. Orders were expected to climb 0.8 percent.

Separately, survey results from IHS Markit showed that activity in Germany's construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in nearly seven years in January on mild weather.

