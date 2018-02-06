Austria Trade Balance Swings To Surplus In November

Austria's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in November from a deficit in the previous year, figures from Statistics Austria showed Tuesday.

The trade balance came in at a surplus of EUR 12.18 million in November versus a deficit of EUR 393.5 million in the same month of 2016.

Exports surged 10.6 percent year-over-year in November and imports climbed by 7.0 percent.

During the January to November period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 4.73 billion against EUR 3.88 billion shortfall in the same period last year.

