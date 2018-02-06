Centene Q4 Results Beat View; Lifts FY18 Outlook - Quick Facts

Healthcare company Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported a decline in profit for the fourth quarter from last year despite higher revenues. However, both revenue and adjusted earnings per share for the quarter beat analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2018, Centene raised its financial outlook, citing the benefit of income tax reform, as well as higher revenues and earnings due to higher membership expectations for the Health Insurance Marketplace .

The revised full-year outlook also reflects a change in timing of the equity issuance from February 1, 2018 to March 1, 2018 for the $2.3 billion of equity to finance the acquisition of New York State Catholic Health Plan, Inc. d/b/a Fidelis Care New York (Fidelis Care) (Proposed Fidelis Acquisition), which reduces diluted shares outstanding.

Net earnings attributable to Centene for the fourth quarter were $230 million or $1.30 per share, down from $261 million or $1.49 per share in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter's results include a nonrecurring benefit associated with the revaluation of the Company's net deferred tax liabilities. The benefit of Income Tax Reform has been partially offset by a contribution to the company's charitable foundation and additional expense due to the lack of cost sharing reduction or CSR subsidy funding by the Federal Government in the fourth quarter and full year 2017.

Adjusted earnings per share for the latest quarter were $0.97, compared to $1.19 per share in the same period last year.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 8 percent to $12.81 billion from $11.91 billion in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.93 per share on revenues of $12.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2018, Centene now expects reported earnings per share to be $5.91 to $6.25, adjusted earnings per share of $6.95 to $7.35, and total revenue to be $60.6 billion to $61.04 billion.

Earlier, the company projected reported earnings per share of $4.63 to $4.97, adjusted earnings per share of 5.47 to $5.87, and total revenue to of 60.0 billion to $60.8 billion.

The Street expects earnings of $6.11 per share for the year on revenues of $59.12 billion.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News